China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA opened at $4.18 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

