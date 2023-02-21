China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
CGA opened at $4.18 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.