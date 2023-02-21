China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.48. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

