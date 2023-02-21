Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.50

Shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The firm focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
