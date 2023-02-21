Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 236,543 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 150.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 236,543 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,506,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after buying an additional 880,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,789,000 after buying an additional 280,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.17. 1,255,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

