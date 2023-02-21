Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 77,945 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,945 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Public Storage worth $45,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Insider Activity

Public Storage Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.47. The stock had a trading volume of 697,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,960. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.82 and a 200 day moving average of $303.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.