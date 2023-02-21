Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,628 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,639,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. 933,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

