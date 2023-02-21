Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 591,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.