Cibc World Markets Corp Has $87.97 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,366 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $87,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Price Performance
UNP traded down $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,543. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.41.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.