Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,130 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. 3,501,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,351,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.