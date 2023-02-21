Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 59,000 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.13. 786,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,290. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

