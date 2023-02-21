Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 124,747 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,305. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $172.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

