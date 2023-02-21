Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 39,130 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,130 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. 3,501,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,351,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

