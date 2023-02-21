Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $40,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.92. 329,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

