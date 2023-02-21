Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,454 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 4.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Citigroup worth $343,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after buying an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,296,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

