Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 778,220 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,222,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 215.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.11. 1,588,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

