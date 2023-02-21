Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

CDTX stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.49. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

