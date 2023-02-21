Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
CDTX stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.49. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.80.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
