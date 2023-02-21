Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 8.3%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.72. Approximately 78,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 125,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress Trading Down 8.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $912.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $528,058.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215 and have sold 88,662 shares worth $2,561,804. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cimpress by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

