Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 8.3%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.72. Approximately 78,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 125,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.
CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $912.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cimpress by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
