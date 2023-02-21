Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Clean TeQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Clean TeQ Company Profile

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

