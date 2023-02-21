Clearline Capital LP Acquires Shares of 23,475 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Insider Activity

Berry Global Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. 237,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,086. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

