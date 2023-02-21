Clearline Capital LP Buys 10,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 735,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 166,133 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 68,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Intel by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 177,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,101,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,389,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.