Clearline Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,254,023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,254,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 1.7% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,096,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WBD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 5,514,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,187,201. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
