Clearline Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,254,023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,254,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 1.7% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,096,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.1 %

WBD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 5,514,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,187,201. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

