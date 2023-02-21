Clearline Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656,639 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global comprises about 2.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $23,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 583,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.51. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

