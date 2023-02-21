Clearline Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Shares of GPN traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.41. The stock had a trading volume of 386,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,595. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

