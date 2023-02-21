Clearline Capital LP Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,224 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 1.24% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 394,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.68. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

