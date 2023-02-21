Clearline Capital LP Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health accounts for about 0.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,362,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

