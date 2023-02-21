Clearline Capital LP Invests $6.07 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.26% of Blackbaud as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $65.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

