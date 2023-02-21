Clearline Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,844 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.37% of Mirion Technologies worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE MIR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 881,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Further Reading

