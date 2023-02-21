Clearline Capital LP Takes $2.40 Million Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 318,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 728.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 7,517,121 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,604,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,702,000 after buying an additional 157,377 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 4,059,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,611,000 after purchasing an additional 505,540 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Scott Kelley Moore acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at $472,044.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 207,000 shares of company stock worth $1,590,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 169,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,840. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

