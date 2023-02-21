Clearline Capital LP Takes $9.87 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 389,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,000. Valvoline accounts for 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of Valvoline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

