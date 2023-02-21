ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Featured Stories

