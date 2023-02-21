ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
