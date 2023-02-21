Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.34 and last traded at $154.34. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.12.

Cochlear Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

