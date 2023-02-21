Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

See Also

