Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.32

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001298 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $69.23 million and $78.25 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

