CoinField Coin Price Tops $0.42 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $127.38 million and $6,094.97 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 80.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

