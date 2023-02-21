Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

CYH opened at $7.94 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 497,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 440,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

