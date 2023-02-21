Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 7.1%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 733,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,055,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 10.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $960.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

