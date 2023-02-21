Compound Market Cap Reaches $421.86 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $421.86 million and approximately $45.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $58.05 or 0.00232937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.45635985 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $136,909,775.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

