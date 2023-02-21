Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (CSW.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 3rd

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Corby Spirit and Wine Price Performance
TSE:CSW.A remained flat at C$15.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.06. The company has a market cap of C$382.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.27. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 12 month low of C$15.66 and a 12 month high of C$19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile
