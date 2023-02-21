Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Corby Spirit and Wine Price Performance
Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock remained flat at C$15.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,776. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 1 year low of C$15.66 and a 1 year high of C$19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile
