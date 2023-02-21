Cormark Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.44.

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

