Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $13.85 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $13.85 or 0.00057228 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and $184.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00087207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001125 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

