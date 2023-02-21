CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.06 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,739. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoStar Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading

