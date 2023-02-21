Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Increased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

