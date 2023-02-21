Covalon Technologies (COV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd.
Covalon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of COV opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.00. Covalon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.19.
About Covalon Technologies
