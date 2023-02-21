Covalon Technologies (COV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of COV opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.00. Covalon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.19.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

