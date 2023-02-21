Credit Suisse Group Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $57.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 1,530,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38.

Institutional Trading of eBay

eBay Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.