Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.42). Approximately 1,800,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 680,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.41).

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £63.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Creo Medical Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford acquired 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £895.60 ($1,078.52).

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.