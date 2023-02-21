Critical Comparison: Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) versus Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bancolombia and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 0 2 7 0 2.78 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

Bancolombia currently has a consensus price target of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 55.58%. Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 70.09%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Bancolombia.

This table compares Bancolombia and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 23.23% 17.14% 1.93% Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancolombia and Inter & Co, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $5.87 billion N/A $1.23 billion $6.69 3.96 Inter & Co, Inc. $536.80 million 0.93 -$13.47 million N/A N/A

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Summary

Bancolombia beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others. The firm offers automobile, personal, and education loans, credit and debit cards, securities brokerage services, fund transfers, lease and foreign trade financing, insurance, and pension funds. The company was founded on January 24, 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

