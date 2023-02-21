Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 774,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $5,582,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

NYSE:CPTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 1,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.