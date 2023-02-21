Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $21.03

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $20.19. Cryoport shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 30,674 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Cryoport Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

