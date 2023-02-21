Crypterium (CRPT) Market Capitalization Tops $11.71 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and $1.01 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,624,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,030,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

